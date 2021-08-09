Shipbuilder Fincantieri Signs Green Hydrogen Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hydrogen could soon take on significant bunker market share. File Image / Pixabay

Italian shipbuilding firm Fincantieri has signed a deal seeking to set up a green hydrogen supply chain for shipping.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Enel Green Power Italia to work together on integrated solutions for green hydrogen production, supply, management and use at ports and in long-distance shipping, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The two companies will work in particular on the supply of green hydrogen to naval, submarine and surface vessels and industrial users within port areas.

"The European goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 requires the creation of an industrial eco-system on which Fincantieri has been working concretely for some time through a series of operational agreements with the major Italian players for the realization of complex projects in a short time," Laura Luigia Martini, executive vice president for corporate business development at Fincantieri, said in the statement.

"In this way, we proactively respond not only to the Community demands that States must comply with, but we also consolidate our leadership position in the process towards a more sustainable economy and society."