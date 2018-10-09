Report: 600 mt of Fuel Spilt in Corsica Ship Collision

Tuesday October 9, 2018

Six hundred metric tonnes of bunker were split into the sea from at least one pierced fuel tank when a two cargo ships collided north of the French island of Corsica.

A French government minister who was visiting the collision site gave the figure which was reported by regional news provider the Local.

To mitigate the effects of the spill, French and Italian anti-pollution teams have been deployed.

So far, the oil slick, which has stretched to 12 miles' long, has stayed outside of Corsica's Cap Corse marine park, according to the report.

Ship & Bunker News Team
