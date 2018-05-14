Total to Expand LNG Bunker Supply Operations to Sohar

Total has signed an MoU with the Government of Oman. File Image / Pixabay

Total has announced it will set up a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering service in the port of Sohar, Oman.

The marine fuel supply operation comes as part of a wider Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the French energy giant says it has signed a with the Government of Oman to develop natural gas resources in the country, covering both both upstream and downstream businesses.

Total says bunkering will be achieved via a new small-scale modular liquefaction plant to be built in Sohar port.

The plant will comprise a train of around 1 Mt per year and will offer the flexibility for expansion as required by the development of the LNG bunkering market, Total said.

"We are pleased to sign this MoU with the Sultanate of Oman that will give us access to new gas resources and the opportunity to develop an integrated gas project," stated Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production at Total.

"We will bring our expertise in LNG and will introduce access to a new gas market for the Sultanate. Developing an LNG bunkering service will generate in-country value and job opportunities, and will support industry diversification through fostering the shipping activity in Oman."