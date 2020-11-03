Amoil Unveils New Brand Identity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alexandros Margaritis, Managing Director, Amoil. Image Credit: Amoil

Durban-based Amoil today launched a new brand identity, the first major brand change since the company was launched in 1984.

“The world in 2020 looks different, and it was the right time to give Amoil a new look for this new world," Managing Director Alexandros Margaritis commented in a press release issued today.

"By evolving the Amoil brand, we are conveying our capabilities in adapting to and prospering in any bunker scenario."

Since it was established in Durban in 1984 as the first independent bunker trader and supply service in South Africa, Amoil has expanded operations thorough the African continent and globally.



More information on Amoil's refreshed branding can be found here: amoil.co.za