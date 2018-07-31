Fujairah Gets Uptick in Fuel Enquiries

More calls for Fujairah (file image/pixabay)

Bunker traders working the United Arab Emirates (UAE) port of Fujairah have seen an increase in enquiries for marine fuel following the emergence of contaminated fuel samples in Singapore last week.

"Last week we had 7-8 inquiries (on average per day) but from Thursday to yesterday we've seen more than 17-18 (inquiries) per day," a Dubai-based bunker fuel trader was quoted saying by news agency Reuters.

Estimated marine fuel sales in Fujairah have fallen to an average of about 600,000-700,000 metric tonnes (mt) per month in 2018, compared to a monthly average of 1 million mt in the first half of 2017.

Sales volumes at UAE bunkering hub were hit by the regional diplomatic crisis and trade ban on Qatar.

Fujairah, along with Rotterdam and Singapore, is a top three global destination for ships to lift bunkers