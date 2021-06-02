BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Traders for Middle East Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sing Fuels is seeking to expand its presence in the UAE. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a fuel oil cargo trader and a senior bunker trader in Dubai as part of its planned expansion in the Middle East.

For the cargo trader role the company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in a similar job, and for the senior bunker trader role the company wants candidates who have worked as a bunker trader for an international trading firm or physical supplier, it said in job advertisements on its website.

On Tuesday the company announced it was moving its chief operating officer to Dubai with a view to expanding the company's presence in the UAE market.

