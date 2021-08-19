Commodity Firm Montfort to Join Fujairah Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mikkel Jacobsen joint Montfort as head of bunkering after leaving TFG Marine earlier this year. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global commodity trading firm Montfort is setting up physical bunker supply in the UAE from next month.

The firm will be supplying VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO from Fujairah and Khor Fakkan from September 1, Mikkel Jacobsen, head of bunkering at Montfort, told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The company has two barges that can supply a combined total of 50,000 mt/month.

Montfort is a new commodity trading firm set up earlier this year with a focus on gasoline, distillates and crude and offices in Geneva, Dubai, Fujairah and Singapore.

Jacobsen joined the firm in April, having announced his departure from his previous role as co-head of bunkering at TFG Marine in January.