ONE Completes Second Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MOL Experience was bunkered with biofuel produced by GoodFuels at Rotterdam on March 7. Image Credit: ONE

Shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has completed its second trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its ships.

The MOL Experience was bunkered with biofuel produced by GoodFuels at Rotterdam on March 7, and consumed it over the next 24 days, ONE said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The blend used had a biofuel content three times higher than that used in its previous trial, the company said.

"The second trial was a big challenge for us because of the higher content ratio of biofuel," Takashi Mishima, general manager of fleet management at ONE, said in the statement.

"We are really happy to have completed the trial without any problem.

"We will continue to study biofuel usage for ONE’s fleet, as we have the ambition to use biofuels in high ratio and large quantities to decarbonise our fleet."