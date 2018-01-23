Gulf Petrochem Group Rebrands as GP Global

Gulf Petrochem Group has rebranded as GP Global. Image Credit: GP Global

UAE-headquartered Gulf Petrochem Group today announced it has rebranded as GP Global in a move designed to match its ambitions as a growing international presence.

The company is involved in various the downstream and midstream sectors of the oil and energy industry, including bunkering.

"Our new corporate identity is a compelling testament to the evolution and transformation of our organisation from a UAE-based entity to a global player. The new branding breathes fresh life into our business and highlights the opportunity areas for us to expand into even newer markets and businesses," said Mr. Ashok Goel, Chairman and Founder of GP Global.

"Honouring our past and embracing the future, GP Global's brand essence is about catalysing mutual growth – of our organisation as well as that of our stakeholders."

GP Global notes that, while the brand identity has changed, all reporting lines, service delivery and current contracts stay the same.

To celebrate the new corporate identity, GP Global organised a 'Run for Change' event on January 20, 2018, in the UAE, Singapore, Rotterdam, and Mumbai.