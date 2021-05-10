Bunker Firm Sing Fuels Hires Senior Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will work for Sing Fuels from Piraeus. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker firm Sing Fuels has hired a senior trader in Greece.

Panos Tiskleas has joined the company as senior trader in Piraeus as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Tsikleas had previously worked as a trader for Integr8 Fuels and as a manager for Aegean Marine Petroleum.

Sing Fuels was named as one of Singapore's fastest-growing companies earlier this year, opened a Houston office in January 2020 as part of a US expansion and hired a chief of staff in Singapore in March.

At the end of last year the company expanded beyond the bunker market, launching a base oil trading desk.