Norway's Hurtigruten Seals Engine Upgrade Deal With Rolls-Royce

Trondheim, Norway (file image/pixabay)

UK marine engineering company Rolls-Royce is to supply gas and battery powered engine units onto nine, existing ships operated by Hurtigruten.

The retrofit deal, worth NOK 1 billion ($130 million), will see Norwegian shipping company's fleet switch to the greener forms of marine propulsion.

The deal is for six ships with an option on a further three, according to reports in the Norwegian media cited by maritime news provider shippingwatch.

Hurtigruten operates cruise and ferry services along Norway's extensive northern coastline.