Nakilat Fleet to Stay With 'Compliant Fuel'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nakilat: staying off the gas. File image/Pixabay.

Major liquified natural gas transporter Nakilat is to stick with IMO2020 "compliant fuel" for its fleet of LNG carriers.

The company, which controls around 12% of the global LNG carrier fleet, has converted one of its ships to use LNG as marine fuel.

However, at a recent conference event, the company cast doubt over switching to LNG as marine fuel for its ships.

"We have evaluated the options of retrofitting all the slow speed diesel engines into a ME-GI engine system which will enable the engine to use LNG as marine fuel," Bader Al Mulla, LNG joint ventures manager at Nakilat, was quoted as saying by local news provider Peninsular Qatar.

"Jointly with our stakeholders and shareholders we have agreed and concluded that using the compliant fuel is the most viable option from technical and commercial perspectives," the executive added.

One of the company's gas carriers, Rasheeda, has been retrofitted with a gas-burning M-Type electronically controlled – gas injection dual-fuel engine. The company's fleet comprises 69 LNG carriers.