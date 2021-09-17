BUNKER JOBS: ElbOil Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join ElbOil's London office. Image Credit: ElbOil

Marine fuels trading firm ElbOil is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader for its London office.

The company is looking for candidates preferably with more than four years of bunker trading experience and an existing book of clients, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following key duties and responsibilities for the role:

Management of existing customers both commercially and operationally

Management of existing supplier relationships and development of new suppliers

Development of new customer accounts and/or further enhancing business with existing customers

Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business

Monitor use of supplier credit lines and exposures

Monitor customer use of credit lines and exposures

Be a reliable point of contact for customer/supplier requests and transactions

Maintain a database of active customer/supplier targets and prospects

For more information, click here.

ElbOil's London office specialises in sales in the UK and the Russian Far East, according to the company's website. The firm opened its UK operation in 2016.

In July the company hired Sukh Sanghera as a bunker trader in London.

ElbOil has offices in Hamburg, Jesterburg, Zug, London and Singapore. The company has supplied bunkers to a total of more than 10,000 vessels, according to its website.