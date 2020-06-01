Russian Oil Company Tatneft Launches VLSFO Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tatneft is producing the fuel from its refining complex in Tatarstan. File Image / Pixabay

Russian oil company Tatneft has started to produce very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), the conmpany said last week.

The company has started making the product from its TANECO refining complex in Tatarstan in the south-west of the country, Tatneft said in a statement on its website.

The product goes beyond compliance with the International Maritime Organization's global 0.50% sulfur limit, as it has average sulfur content of 0.012-0.02%, the company said.

Tatneft can produce up to 750,000 mt/year of the product from its complex, and it is currently supplying the fuel to ports in northwest and southern Russia, it said in the statement.