Russian Fuel Export Ban Update: Bunker Fuel Exemption Approved

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Export ban: exemptions. File Image / Pixabay.

The Russian government has approved lifting the restrictions for fuel used as bunkering for some vessels as well as diesel with high content of sulphur, Reuters has reported citing a government document.

Restrictions have also been lifted on the export of fuel already accepted for export by the Russian Railways and Transneft before the initial ban had been announced last week.

The news of government approval updates a previous report on Ship & Bunker pointing to proposals to exclude bunker fuel from the export ban.

The temporary ban on fuel exports has been prompted by price volatility in Russia's domestic refined products markets.