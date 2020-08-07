Truck-to-Ship LNG Bunkering Expands in Helsinki

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Elenger bunkered the M/S Vikki for the first time on July 1. Image Credit: Eesti Gaas

The truck-to-ship LNG bunkering operation at the port of Helsinki has expanded to the nearby Hanasaari terminal, according to the company providing the service.

Natural gas supplier Eesti Gaas bunkered bulk carrier owner ESL Shipping's vessels the M/S Vikki and the M/S Haaga with LNG at Hanasaari last month, the company said in a statement on its website.

"We are very pleased to start cooperating with ESL Shipping and to expand our truck-to-ship LNG bunkering portfolio," Pasi Näkki, CEO of Eeesti Gaas subsidiary Elenger Marine, said in the statement.

Elenger launched its LNG bunker operation in Helsinki in June 2019, bunkering the shuttle Megastar on its route between there and Tallinn.