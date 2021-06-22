BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Operations and Sales Support Representative

The new hire will be based in the WFS London office. Image Credit: WFS

Global bunker supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire an operations and sales support representative in London.

The company is looking for candidates with a "strong interest in the global marine market and desire to build a career within this global industry," the company said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following core duties and responsibilities for the role:

Manage the contract confirmation process

Supplier and agent management to ensure successful deliver of the end product

Be the main "go to" contact for internal placing of sales orders and be the in-house expert with regards to management of the internal order database

Inputting prices for invoicing, ensuring accuracy of billing

Support the financial operations team when needed to ensure payments are received

Ensure accurate inputting of customer orders and management of an efficient back-office order management process

Maintain and record global pricing lists from suppliers

Deliver high levels of service to customers (including some of the world's most prestigious shipping companies) and suppliers of marine fuel

Undertake ad hoc projects as required by the Supply Manager

