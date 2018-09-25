WFS Adds to UK-based Bunker Fleet

Whitstar bunker tanker (image credit/Whitaker Tankers)

Global bunkering company World Fuel Services (WFS) has added a tanker to its marine fuels operation on the UK's south and east coasts.

The 3,100 deadweight tonne product tanker, which has been chartered from UK shipping firm Whitaker Tankers, will supply storage terminals and undertake bunkering operations.

"In chartering this vessel, greater control of the supply chain has been achieved with enhanced flexibility and versatility that enables WFS to provide fuel solutions together with operational excellence," the company said in a statement.

In June, WFS added another barge to its Falmouth operation on the UK's southwest coast.