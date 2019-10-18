New Bunker Fuels Part of Shipping's Agenda

IMO, main hall. Image credit/S&B.

New and cleaner fuels have their place in International Maritime Organisation's vision of shipping's future.

Opening the second day of the organisation's symposium on IMO2020 and alternative fuels, head of air pollution and energy efficiency in the marine environement division Edmund Hughes said that shipping must embrace a zero-emissions future.

New cleaner and fuels will help achieve that goal, Hughes said. And he identified a range of factors which would ease shipping's journey towards carbon-free operation.

Smarter, data-driven ships that are digitally connected using new materials and employing new and flexible propulsion technologies will all contribute to the maritime's sector development in this area, Hughes said.

The IMO symposium on alternative fuels and IMO202 is being held at the organisation's headquarters in London on October 17,18.