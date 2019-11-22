Teekay, Shell Ink LNG Bunker Supply Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Teekay, Shell Ink LNG Bunker Supply Deal. Image Credit: Shell

Teekay has signed up Shell to supply the LNG bunkers for its gas-fueled E-Shuttle tankers in Europe.

“We are excited to add another tanker customer to the growing number of organisations adopting LNG – the most affordable alternative to traditional marine fuels available today," said Tahir Faruqui, General Manager, Shell Global Downstream LNG.

“We have now safely completed more than 100 ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operations to meet the growing customer demand for cleaner-burning fuel.”

Idar Hillersøy, President, Teekay Offshore Logistics, says the 130,000-dwt vessels host a number of eco-features including battery packs that collectively are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 50%.