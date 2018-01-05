Good Avails in Rotterdam as Demand Picks up After Slow Start Post-Holiday

ARA market: well-stocked (fileimage/pixabay)

Trading activity in the regional bunkering hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) got off to a slow start as the holiday period in Europe and elsewhere came to an end.

While bunker demand had been thin earlier in the week, it had picked up Friday, traders said.

"The market came off slightly [from] Thursday prompting buyers to send out requirements," a Rotterdam-based source told Ship & Bunker.

Suppliers are well stocked after the holiday and ready for the New Year, the source added.

The key bunker fuel grade of 380 CST was seen at around $364-5/metric tonne in midday trading Friday. Brent, the crude oil benchmark, is currently hovering just under $70/barrel.