French Cruise Ship Bunkers LNG at Le Havre

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunker operation at Le Havre. Image Credit / Gasum.

Nordic energy firm Gasum bunkered a LNG-fuelled ship in the French Atlantic port of Le Havre last week, the company said.

The ship, Le Commandant Charcot, an Arctic explorer, is operated by upmarket cruise operator Ponant.

Company CEO Herve Gastinel said that the ship is "the first passenger ship equipped with high pressure membrance LNG tanks offering up to two months of autonomy on natural gas [and] greater flexibility in its bunkering and operation".

Vice president of Gasum Maritime Jacob Granqvist added that its services for maritime operators all over Europe "are becoming even more relevant, in the light of the requirements of the European Union's recent 'Fit for 55' climate package proposal".

Fit for 55 refers to an EU policy commitment to reduce carbon output in Europe by 55% by 2030, supplanting the previous 40% target.

According to the European Commission a coherent policy framework to support implementation of the new target across sectors would push European industry and businesses to the fore of global decarbonisation. Such a move would also modernise the economy and deliver innovation with a competitive edge while at the same time ensuring security and resilience of energy supply and health benefits.