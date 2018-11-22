Marseilles to Push Ahead with LNG Bunkering

Port of Marseilles, France (file image/pixabay)

The southern Mediterranean port of Marseilles is to offer liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering from the middle of next year.

Air pollution from shipping exhaust has become a hot topic at the French port most recently with the trial of a ship's master for infringing bunker fuel regulations. In addition, representatives at the port were present at May's conference in Paris which looked at the setting up of an emissions control area for the Mediterranean Sea.

The move to provide LNG marine fuel follows a multi-party feasibility study including two LNG terminals and LNG supplier Total Marine Fuels.

The study concluded that the "rapid development of truck refuelling logistics that would initially serve ferries and continue to be an option should refuelling vessels be unavailable" while "one or more refuelling vessels" should be in place and be suitable for cruise ships, ferries and box ships.

Terminal operator Fosmax LNG aims to be in a position to receive small LNG carriers by mid-2019 with Elengy developing the Fos Tonkin Termminal for small LNG carriers to load from 2021.

Initial delivery to ships will be via trucks.

The introduction of a tougher global sulfur cap on marine fuel by the International Maritime Organisation has sparked interest in LNG as a viable alternative to oil-derived fuel oil.