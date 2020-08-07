Spanish Bunker Demand Drops to 10-Year Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Spain is following the global trend of sharp declines in bunker demand. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker demand in Spain has dropped to the lowest monthly level in a decade, according to the latest official data.

Total marine fuels demand across the country's ports dropped to 473,362 mt in June, the data show, down by 28% from the same month a year earlier and the lowest level for any month since June 2010.

The decline takes the country's total for the first half of the year to 3.318 million mt, down by 22% from the same period of 2019.

Of the country's major ports the biggest drops in bunker demand in June came for Barcelona and Algeciras, losing 55% to 58,981 mt and 35% to 116,841 mt, respectively.

Meanwhile sales at Las Palmas in the Canary Islands held up relatively well, losing just 2% to 187,275 mt.