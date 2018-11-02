Europe's First Shore-to-Ship LNG Bunkering Station Gets the Go-ahead

PitPoint.LNG is set to build Germany’s first LNG bunkering station in the harbour of Cologne. Image Credit: PitPoint

Europe is set to get its first shore-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering station following the announcement from PitPoint.LNG that it has now received the official permit for the construction of the facility.

Originally announced in June last year, the facility will be built in the Port of Cologne, Germany, and located at Am Molenkopf 1, it will bunker LNG-powered inland waterways vessels that sail on the Rhine.

PitPoint.LNG says receipt of the permit means the facility will now definitely go ahead and be ready for operation in Q2, 2019.

The firm has previously said it wants develop a European-wide LNG infrastructure to facilitate the uptake of LNG as fuel for both road and marine transport.