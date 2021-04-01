Finnish Shipping Group to go Carbon Neutral

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Meriauara vessel. Image Credit / Meriaura Group.

Finnish shipping group Meriaura is reworking its ship fuelling policy to take the company into carbon neutrality.

The firm says it intends to achieve "100% carbon neutrality" using hybrid propulsion from a combination of "sustainably produced bio-oil and battery technology".

"Details [on the plan] and the commercial operating model are under development," the company said.

The carbon neutral concept applies to lake, canal and sea feeder traffic. It will launch in 2024 with trials in the Lake Saimaa region and will build on previous bio-fuels experience.

The new saimax vessel will meet plans to extend the lake's canal locks, according to the company.

The company's fleet comprises 18 vessels.