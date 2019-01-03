Another Owner Turns to LNG Bunkers, Hybrid Propulsion

Nordlaks orders second live fish carrier. Image Credit: Nordlaks

Nordlaks is the latest firm to turn to liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hybrid propulsion for its vessels.

The Norwegian owner today said it had ordered a second live fish carrier using the alternative power technologies.

A first such vessel is already under construction.

"Technology development means that we get to choose out of a range of solutions the ones that can be efficient both for the environment and the business at the same time," says CEO Erik Welde.

The use of battery packs, shore power, and LED lights will reduce emissions of 1,864 tonnes of CO2 per year from each vessel, the firm says.

Today's news adds to a growing trend of smaller vessels swapping traditional bunkers for batteries.