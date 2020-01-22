Fujairah Fuel Oil Stocks Jump to One-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fuel oil stocks are building up at the Middle Eastern port. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Stocks of fuel oil in Fujairah have climbed to the highest level in a month, according to data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

Inventories of heavy distillates and residues at the Middle Eastern hub jumped by 15% to 11.794 million barrels in the week to Monday, the most since 9 December.

This category of stocks includes both high- and low-sulfur bunker fuels, as well as fuel oil used for power generation.

Middle distillate inventories sank by 26% to 3.159 million barrels over the same period.