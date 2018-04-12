New Bunker Trader Hire at Malik Supply

Assad El-Zarie will be based at the company's office in Fredericia, Denmark. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Malik Supply A/S today said it has appointed Assad El-Zarie as Bunker Trader effective April 3, 2018.

El-Zarie, who is is fluent in Arabic, Danish and English, joins Malik with sales experience gained from outside of the bunker industry.

He will be based at the company's office in Fredericia, Denmark.

"Hiring a Bunker Trader is a natural consequence of the group’s growth and future strategy. Assad will strengthen our sales team and be of great benefit to our customers.

Contact details for El-Zarie are as follows:

Direct no: +45 3842 3228

Mobile no: +45 5210 1089

E-mail: aez@malik.dk

Skypebusiness: aez@malik.dk