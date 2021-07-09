BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Bunkering Seeks Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Minerva's new hire will be based in Athens. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in the industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The posting lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Implement and execute effective sales strategy with the aim of achieving set targets

Physical Trading of bunkers

Identify opportunities for new businesses growth

Build, develop and maintain a portfolio of end user clients for marine fuels within the shipping industry (ship owners, ship management companies, etc.)

Develop and strengthen relationships with suppliers to ensure availability and competitive pricing of bunkers

Develop good relationships with clients, business associates and other stakeholders

Track market activity and analyze trends as required

Analyze pricing in the marine fuels sector to forecast accurately in order to increase profits

Keep abreast and analyze relevant bunker market trends such as competition and oil prices

