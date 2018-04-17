Gazprom to Build Gas Bunker Barge for Russian/Regional Market

St Petersburg: regional bunker market (file image/pixabay)

Russian bunker fuel company Gazpromneft Marine Bunker is to build an liquified natural gas (LNG) bunker barge for the Russian market.

The vessel should be ready by 2020, the company said in a statement cited by price-reporting agency Platts.

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker has said that it expects the Baltic regional market for LNG marine fuel to grow estimating its size as between 300,000 metric tonnes (mt) to 400,000 mt by 2025.

The Russian Baltic port of St Petersburg is one of the biggest bunkering markets in the region.