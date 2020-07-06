Spanish Port Eyes Renewables Sector

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Cadiz, Spain. File image/Pixabay.

The southern Atlantic Spanish port of Cadiz has signalled its intention to develop its renewable energy sector in the Bay of Cadiz.

The port has started a debate under the tagline Neo Cadiz Bay to look at the state of the renewable energy in the country and "the strategic and legal mechanisms necessary to transform the Bay of Cadiz as a logistical vector in this sector".

An initial round table discussion and promotional has got the ball rolling with further events planned from September.

Renewable energy -- from wind, solar or hydro-sourced power -- is set to grow as curtailing greenhouse gas emission becomes more pressing.

This week saw annoucement from ports and industry bodies in the shipping space signalling their intention to move the industry further along its path to decarbonisation.