Containerships Hails First SIMOPS LNG Bunkering

Containerships SIMOPS bunkering. Image Credit: CMA CGM

CMA CGM subsidiary Containerships has hailed its first bunkering of LNG while cargo operations were underway.

The 200 tonne stem was suppled by Shell in the Port of Rotterdam on July 4.

Simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) bunkering allows for shorter port calls, and Containerships’ achievement means LNG bunkering operations move another step closer to being interchangeable with traditional oil bunkering.

“This unprecedented achievement paves the way for this procedure to be performed on other LNG-powered vessels, including the recently delivered Containerships Polar, the sister ship of the Containerships Nord,” CMA CGM said.

Perhaps of more significance for the longer term is that CMA CGM is set to take delivery of 20 LNG-powered vessels by 2022, including nine 22,000-TEU ships which are scheduled to be delivered from 2020.