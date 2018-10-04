Ports Develop LNG Bunkering Audit Tool

Tool monitors performance online (file image/pixabay)

An online tool to monitor liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering operations has been developed to assess safety and performance.

The instrument was produced by industry stakeholders including the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) and lends it its name.

"The IAPH audit tool supports port authorities to carry out the decision-making process relating to granting permits to LNG bunker facility operators in their ports in a uniform manner," said the port of Amsterdam's Peter Alkema who chaired the IAPH audit tool working group.

"In addition, it gives collaborating ports, which are members of the IAPH, the opportunity to share audit results and information on a bunker facilities operator's safety performance."

LNG is an alternative to oil-derived bunker fuel. While a number of LNG-bunkering operations have taken place, the fuel is not widely available across ports worldwide.