Bunker Firm Shipoil Hires Trader in Turkey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Turkey. File Image / Pixabay

Piraeus-based marine fuel supplier and trading firm Shipoil has hired a new bunker trader in Turkey.

Slava Shumilov has joined the Greek firm as a bunker trader in Turkey as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Shumilov was previously a trader for IBT Bunkering from October 2019 to last month.

Shipoil was founded in 1977 with a focus on the Greek and wider Mediterranean markets. The firm now trades marine fuels and lubricants worldwide.

The company also provides a premium fuel services for yacht owners and charterers, as well as a risk management service offering fixed price agreements.