Engen Adds Bunker Barge for Namibian Market
Engen's new barge will operate in the Namibian market. File Image / Pixabay
South African refiner Engen has acquired a new bunker barge, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.
The new acqusition will be used in the Namibian bunker market to deliver marine gasoil, the company reported Wednesday, citing a note from Engen.
The largest bunkering port in Namibia is Walvis Bay. Monjasa is one of the largest bunker suppliers currently active in the region, with a local office in Walvis Bay.
GAC also added a bunkering and agency operation in Walvis Bay in June 2016,
Engen operates a 135,000 b/d refinery in Durban. The company supplies bunkers there, as well as in Richards Bay, Port Elizabeth, Mossel Bay and Cape Town.
