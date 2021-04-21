Oman Tank Terminal Company to Maintain Duqm Bunker Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman's role in the region's bunker market is set to expand once the new terminal is completed. File Image / Pixabay

Oman Tank Terminal Company (OTTCO) has signed a deal with Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) to run operations and maintenance at OOMCO's new bunker terminal at the Port of Duqm.

The deal was signed on Sunday, according to local news provider the Oman Times.

OOMCO is in the process of developing a new bunker facility at Duqm with 30,000 m3 of storage capacity and blending facilities for both fuel oil and distillates.

Under the deal OTTCO will be tasked with operating and maintaining the facility.

"Supporting OTTCO's presence at the Port of Duqm falls in line with our long-term strategy to transform Oman's fuel industry," the Oman Times cited OOMCO Acting CEO Hussain Jama Bait Ishaq as saying.

"The Port of Duqm has become a preferred trade and shipping destination, which has helped us in providing our services to broaden our global footprint."