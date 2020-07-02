Marine Tech Firms Merge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Merger: boosting marine offer. File Image / Pixabay

Kongsberg Digital has acquired Coach Solutions' vessel optimising tools which closely match its own digital marine offer.

The software suite allows users "to optimize energy consumption and receive constantly up-to-date weather routing, making large economic and environmental savings from their operations," Kongsberg Digital said in a statement.

Coach said the merger will mean it can "unlock the value of digital data with [Kongsberg Digital's] Kognifai intrastructure".

Using software programmes to improve vessel efficiency and reduce vessel emissions is seen as one of the industry's key path's to decarbonisation.