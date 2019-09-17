SØIK's Syria Sanctions Investigation Widened to Include Another Bunker Company

Syria. File Image / Pixabay

An investigation by Danish authorities into alleged sanctions violations by Dan Bunkering has been expanded to include another bunker company, according to reports in Danish media.

The name of the company is currently protected by a name ban.

Further, preliminary charges have also now been laid against Dan Bunkering, as well as a second company and two individuals that are also currently protected by a name ban.

The allegations surfaced earlier this year and centre on a 30,000 metric tonne cargo of jet fuel that may have found its way to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

After being originally handled by local police, earlier this month Danish media outlet DR said the country's serious economic crimes unit, SØIK, was now investigating the case.

Dan-Bunkering, who roundly refuted the allegations when they surfaced in April, told Ship & Bunker earlier this month it would be co-operating with the authorities and that it would not be issuing further statements on the matter.