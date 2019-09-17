SØIK's Syria Sanctions Investigation Widened to Include Bunker Holding: Report

Syria. File Image / Pixabay

An investigation by Danish authorities into alleged sanctions violations by Dan Bunkering has been expanded to the bunker company's parent, Bunker Holding, according to reports in Danish media.

The allegations surfaced earlier this year and centre on a 30,000 metric tonne cargo of jet fuel that may have found its way to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

After being originally handled by local police, earlier this month Danish media outlet DR said the country's serious economic crimes unit, SØIK, was now investigating the case.

The latest reports suggest that, following a review of the companies accounts, authorities believe payments that could be connected to the case have been made not only to Dan Bunkering but its parent Bunker Holding.

Further, the reports cite several independent sources as indicating charges have also now been laid against Dan Bunkering, as well as a second company and two individuals that are currently protected by a name ban.

DR has said it is looking to have the name ban removed.

Dan-Bunkering, who roundly refuted the allegations when they surfaced in April, told Ship & Bunker earlier this month it would be co-operating with the authorities and that it would not be issuing further statements on the matter.