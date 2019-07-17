Ex-Arkas Trio Launch New Bunker Supply Business

Unerco's new co-owners. Image Credit: Unerco

A breakaway trio from Turkish supplier Arkas Bunkering have officially launched Unerco Petroleum, a new physical bunker business in the country with offices in both Istanbul and Izmir.

Co-owners Ufuk Erinc (CEO), Erdem Coker (Head of Commercial) and Utku Unlu (Head of Supply) will be assisted by a team of seven others and says it has backing from a consortium of international financial investors.

The company was granted a physical supply licence on June 27 and will commence deliveries "soon" using its own leased tanks and dedicated chartered-in tonnage.

Unerco also has ambition to act as a global trader.

"As a team, we have achieved the status of being the top supplier in Turkey for almost a decade. However, our motivation, ambitions and mindset is looking beyond national borders," Erinc said in a statement released today.

"We are proud of our achievements, but resting on the past is not our style; we want to create a global leader in bunkering out of Turkey and for that we had to establish the right platform."

Contact details are as follows:

Ufuk Erinç

Mobile :+90 533 5205694

ufuk.erinc@unerco.com

Erdem Çoker

Mobile: +90 533 2933150

erdem.coker@unerco.com

Utku Ünlü

Mobile:+90 533 9662522

utku.unlu@unerco.com