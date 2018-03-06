Exxon, Total, Repsol Express Interest in Offshore Greek Oil and Gas Deposits

Blocks offshore Crete (file image/pixabay)

Oil major Exxon Mobil together with Total, Hellenic Petroleum have expressed interest looking for oil and gas in two blocks west and southwest of the Mediterranean island of Crete, Reuters reports.

In addition, Repsol and Hellenic Petroleum have submitted interest for one block in the Ionian Sea.

The companies made their interest known to the Greek governement which launched tenders last year, the report said.