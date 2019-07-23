Vessel Fined After Algoa Bay Spill

Oil in water following Algoa Bay spill. Image Credit: SAMSA

The Liberia-flagged MV Chrysanthi S has been fined R350,000 ($25,000) for its part in a marine fuel spill earlier this month during bunkering operations in Algoa Bay.

A guarantee for R5m ($360,000) in security to cover the cost of cleaning up the spill has also been obtained, local media reports.

South African authorities say the role of supplier South African Marine Fuels in the spill is still under investigation, and bunkering operations have been scaled back to days-only operations until at least the completion of that investigation.

Over 120 birds, including 90 adult African penguins and 13 penguin chicks, have so far been identified as having been oiled in the spill.

In the weeks prior to the spill, talk of a third bunker player entering the market prompted local businesses to question the risks and benefits of bunkering in the tourism-heavy area.