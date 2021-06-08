BUNKER JOBS: GoodFuels Seeks Marine Commercial Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GoodFuels has been involved in several shipping-industry biofuel projects in recent years. Image Credit: GoodFuels

Biofuel supplier GoodFuels is seeking to hire a commercial manager for its marine division.

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of relevant experience, including sales, it said in a job advertisement on its website. The new hire will be based in Amsterdam.

"Your role is pivotal to our mission in trading sustainable biofuels to shipping companies, including container liners, dredging companies, ports, inland carriers and the coast guard," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will be responsible for sales and account management within your own portfolio, and for contributing to the growth ambitions of the GoodFuels Marine business unit."

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Handling (part of) the current customer portfolio, including answering questions, renewing contracts and general account management

Developing and executing plans on how to achieve growth targets for your portfolio within GoodFuels Marine

Identifying and approaching new leads

Providing new leads and existing customers with information via calls/meetings, presentations and emails

Creating and sending out price quotations

Visiting virtual and in-person events for networking (conferences, fairs, etc.)

