Emissions Management Firm Infinite Solutions Opens London Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new office will be in London. File Image / Pixabay

Emissions management company Infinite Solutions is set to open a new office in London.

D.K. Balian has joined the Indian company as managing director of its new London office, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Balian has previously served in management roles for companies including World Fuel Services and BP, and has worked with international organisations including IBIA on emissions targets.

Infinite Solutions "helps companies align their GHG emissions management targets with long term sustainability strategies," the company said in the statement.

"We provide services in the fields of climate change, sustainability reporting, science-based targets, net zero Assessments, airport carbon accreditation etc.

"We also have a dedicated trading desk helping clients maximize the value of their environmental attributes like carbon credits and renewable energy certificates."