Ecoslops to Produce Waste Oil Bunkers in Ghana

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ghana may soon be recycling some of its waste oil into bunkers. File Image / Pixabay

France's Ecoslops is set to start producing bunkers from waste oil in Ghana.

The company has signed a letter of intent with local fuel supplier Marine Bunkers to install one of its mini-P2R refining units at a facility in Tema, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The mini-P2R unit takes waste oil, removes water and sediment and reprocesses it through a vacuum distillation column, producing 3,000-6,000 mt/year of oil products, according to Ecoslops's website.

Marine Bunkers will collect the waste oil from both on-shore and off-shore sources for treatment by the Ecoslops facility.

"The Mini P2R will allow to locally revalue this waste, as well as used lube oil, into new oil products," Ecoslops said in the statement.

"By allowing a second life to these wastes -- which are harmful to health and the environment -- it will help to effectively combat the pollution associated to the illegal dumping of these residues in rivers and oceans, as well as toxic air emissions from their incineration in the absence of treatment."