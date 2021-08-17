Fujairah Bunker Sales Reach 2021 High in July

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker sales are climbing at Fujairah. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah advanced by 2.9% from the previous month in July, reaching the highest level seen this year.

Total sales excluding marine lubricants rose to 685,410 m3 last month, from 666,164 m3 in June, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

180 CST VLSFO sales surged by 28.4% to 1,746 m3, 380 CST VLSFO rose by 4.6% to 534,357 m3, HSFO slipped by 2.2% to 119,732 m3, MGO jumped by 80.9% to 1,422 m3 and low-sulfur MGO sank by 9.1% to 28,153 m3.

Marine lubricant sales lost 13.4% on the month to 4,929 m3.

Bunker demand around the world is generally rising from last year's levels during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on global shipping, but the recovery this year is expected to be faltering with lockdown measures increasing at some locations.