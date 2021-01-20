UK Bunker Market Develops Further as TFG Marine Launches Falmouth Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand is growing on the south coast of England. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Bunker supplier TFG Marine is set to launch a physical supply operation in Falmouth, further bolstering the growing UK bunker market.

Trafigura, one of TFG Marine's joint owners, has taken marine fuel storage capacity at World Fuel Services affiliate Falmouth Petroleum's terminal at the port in the south-west of England, TFG said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

TFG will provide bunker operations at the port from this month using two SIRE-inspected barges, offering VLSFO, 0.1% sulfur MGO and HSFO. The company plans to add further barges over time.

"This is an important development for TFG Marine's growing off-shore marine fuels operation in waters between France and the United Kingdom that provide both fuel oil and gasoil to a wide range of vessels moving along the English Channel," Kenneth Dam, global head of bunkering at TFG, said in the statement.

Bunker One launched a River Thames operation in the UK earlier this month. And Monjasa has also shown interest in increasing its sales volumes in the UK in recent years, proposing the English Channel ports as a niche alternative to the ARA hub in Northwest Europe.