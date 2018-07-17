Marine Tech Chalks up Fuel Saver Success

Fuel savings for offshore sector (file image/pixabay)

A cable laying vessel has claimed significant savings on fuel use compared with similar ships by operating with a 'diesel-electric propulsion configuration'.

Compared to similar ships, the vessel's operator, NKT, has said it has achieved a 60% reduction in fuel use.

NKT Victoria's diesel-electric propulsion configuration comprises six variable speed engines linked to an energy storage system which allows the units to use stored energy for 'peak load shaving during dynamic positioning', according to a report from marine tech news provider The Motorship.

Another feature of the system sees braking energy fed back into the power system.

"We are impressed with the impact that has been made by ABB technology onboard and, in particular, the Onboard DC Grid package," said senior NKT executive Lars Carlsson.

The ship's propulsion systems is a result of collaboration between shipping company NKT, Salt Ship Design and ABB.