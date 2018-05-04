Finland's Containerships Sticks by LNG Newbuilding Decision

Baltic Sea: in ECA (file image/pixabay)

Finland's box line operator Containerships is sticking by its decision to fuel four newbuilds by liquified natural gas (LNG).

The company ordered the shortsea ships last year.

According to the company, an LNG-fuelled supply chain can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50% compared with road transportation, and by 25% compared with a traditional multimodal supply chain, price reporting agency Platts reports.

The recent decision by the International Maritime Organisation to aim for a 50% reduction in shipping's greenhouse gas emissions caused some observers to question the viability of LNG bunker fuel over the longer term.

However, the Baltic Sea area has had stricter emission controls in place since 2015 as it forms part of an emissions control area where the cap on sulfur in bunker fuel is set at 0.1%.